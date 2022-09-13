10 MS-13 gang members in Houston area indicted on murder, racketeering charges, U.S. Attorney’s Office says

Two of the suspects reside in El Salvador while all other suspects are in law enforcement custody in the United States, according to federal officials.

HOUSTON — Ten alleged MS-13 gang members were indicted on federal charges as part of a larger nationwide effort this summer to stop violent crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the suspects were charged with crimes including racketeering conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to murder in aid of racketeering, related firearms charges, and obstruction of justice.

According to the indictment, the seven alleged murders were especially violent, including mutilation and dismemberment with machetes. The murders included the death of a girl and a police informant.

Two of the suspects reside in El Salvador while all other suspects are in law enforcement custody in the United States, according to federal officials.

“The charges in this case reflect the Justice Department’s commitment to dismantling and disrupting MS-13, a criminal organization that sows violence, terror and fear in communities across the country,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said.

According to the indictment, the suspects were leaders and members of La Mara Salvatrucha, more commonly known as MS-13. In total, the indictment includes criminal charges related to seven murders, one attempted murder and one murder conspiracy.

“This indictment is one example of the persistent work being done by the FBI and our partners to combat violent gangs like MS-13 that inundate communities with violence,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said. “The FBI is committed to reducing violent crime and combating the threat criminal enterprises pose.”

The indictment alleges that beginning prior to at least in or around 2015, and continuing through today, the defendants engaged in a racketeering conspiracy involving murder, extortion, drug trafficking, robbery, and obstruction of justice.

“The charges in this case are extensive and violent,” U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery, of the Southern District of Texas, said. “We will continue the fight and will stop at nothing to bring those who we believe are putting our communities at risk to justice.”

Murder and racketeering charges

The murders and other crimes charged in the indictment were allegedly committed in the Southern District of Texas and the District of Maryland.

According to the charges, under the authority of MS-13 leadership in El Salvador and elsewhere, members engaged in a variety of violent crimes throughout the Southern District of Texas and District of Maryland.

Over the past several years, law enforcement has allegedly uncovered several homicides and attempted murders related to these cliques and their associates. The investigation has revealed that these criminal acts were committed to maintain the gang’s control, to retaliate against rival gangs and to seek retribution against those who were believed to have cooperated with law enforcement against the gang, according to the indictment.

The seven murders alleged in the indictment span from 2015 through 2018 and include a range of victims. These murders were allegedly brutal in nature and include the killing of a juvenile female and a police informant. The murders also included multiple acts of mutilation and dismemberment with machetes, according to the charges.

“This indictment is a testament to the strong partnerships we have with our federal and local agencies to help bring violent gang offenders to justice,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

The FBI; Homeland Security Investigations; police departments in Houston, Galveston and Prince George’s County, Maryland; and Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Marshals Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Britini Cooper and John M. Lewis are prosecuting the case along with Trial Attorneys Julie A. Finocchiaro, Matthew K. Hoff and Gerald A. Collins from the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.