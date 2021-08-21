HPD: Motorcyclist killed after trying to avoid crash involving suspected intoxicated driver

This deadly crash happened early Saturday morning on Highway 6 near Westheimer.

HOUSTON — A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning after trying to avoid a crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver, according to Houston police.

This happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Highway 6 near Westheimer.

Houston police said the driver of a Ford F-250 was driving along Highway 6 and made a U-turn into oncoming traffic. The motorcyclist was approaching the truck and tried to avoid crashing into it but couldn't, ultimately slamming into the front side of the truck, police reported.

The motorcyclist died on scene.

Police said the driver of the F-250 appeared to be intoxicated and will likely be charged.

An investigation is ongoing.

Check back for any updates.