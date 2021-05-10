Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the driver who allegedly ran a red light and struck and killed a motorcyclist late Sunday.

The incident happened along Holly Hall and Highway 288, the South Freeway.

Witnesses told police a pickup or SUV ran the light and struck a motorcyclist, who was heading westbound on Holly Hall. The motorcyclist had a green light, police believe.

The suspect, who was believed to be in a white or light color vehicle, briefly stopped but then sped away.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police said the driver would be charged with failure to render aid, if found.

The victim's family arrived at the scene to speak with police. The man's identity has not formally been released.