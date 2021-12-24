Sheriff: Motorcyclist dead after hit-and-run crash in Tomball

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Tomball, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The sheriff said a vehicle crashed into the motorcycle and fled the scene in the 11700 block of Spring Cypress Road.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.
The only description deputies have of the vehicle is that it was a dark-colored SUV.
This is the second deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Christmas Eve in the Houston area.
The first hit-and-run crash happened on South Gessner in southwest Houston. Two people died.