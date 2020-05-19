Motorcycle rider dies in fiery crash following chase with deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A motorcycle rider died after a chase with deputies ended in a fiery crash involving another vehicle Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at FM 1960 and Jones Road in northwest Harris County.
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said patrol units attempted to stop the male rider in what they believed to be a stolen motorcycle, but he fled the scene.
After a short pursuit, the rider struck another vehicle and died at the scene, deputies said. The driver of the other vehicle was being treated for minor injuries at the scene.
No deputies were injured.
