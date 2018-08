HOUSTON – A motorcycle rider died after being ejected off the ramp connecting the 610 Loop to the Eastex Freeway following a chase from downtown Thursday morning.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office say the ramp is currently closed as well as the feeder along the Eastex.

The rider was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

