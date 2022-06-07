x
Crime

Motorcycle driver injured in North Freeway crash after shots fired in possible road rage incident

The crash scene is blocking a couple of lanes on I-45 northbound near Richey Road, according to HCSO.

HOUSTON — A motorcycle driver was hurt this morning after crashing on I-45 North near Richey Road. 

The driver apparently lost control after shots were fired in a possible road rage incident, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. 

He was taken to an area hospital.

A couple of lanes are blocked by the crash scene at 16498 North Freeway at  North Vista Drive. It happened just before 9 a.m.

HCSO units are on the scene investigating.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Check current traffic conditions below.

