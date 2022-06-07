Motorcycle driver injured in North Freeway crash after shots fired in possible road rage incident

The crash scene is blocking a couple of lanes on I-45 northbound near Richey Road, according to HCSO.

HOUSTON — A motorcycle driver was hurt this morning after crashing on I-45 North near Richey Road.

The driver apparently lost control after shots were fired in a possible road rage incident, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

He was taken to an area hospital.

A couple of lanes are blocked by the crash scene at 16498 North Freeway at North Vista Drive. It happened just before 9 a.m.

HCSO units are on the scene investigating.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a major crash at 16498 North Fwy @ N Vista Dr. Units arrived on scene and learned a possible road range occurred between a sedan & motorcycle, where shots were fired. Motorcycle driver was transported due to injuries he sustained from 1/2 pic.twitter.com/tJEeYyzlZL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 6, 2022