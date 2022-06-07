Motorcycle driver injured in North Freeway crash after shots fired in possible road rage incident

HOUSTON — A motorcycle driver was hurt this morning after crashing on I-45 North near Richey Road.
The driver apparently lost control after shots were fired in a possible road rage incident, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
He was taken to an area hospital.
A couple of lanes are blocked by the crash scene at 16498 North Freeway at North Vista Drive. It happened just before 9 a.m.
HCSO units are on the scene investigating.
