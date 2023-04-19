Motorcycle riders lead Houston police on chase at 170+ mph, HPD says; one even stops to get gas

When Houston police tried to pull them over on 1-45 near Little York, one driver flipped them off and both guys sped away. The wild chase lasted over an hour.

HOUSTON — A couple of motorcycle riders led police on a wild chase overnight that hit speeds over 170 mph along I-45 and I-10, according to HPD.

Houston police and DPS troopers had a hard time keeping up with the speeding motorcycles during the hour-long chase.

It started when HPD officers spotted the cycles weaving in and out of traffic near the North Freeway at Little York. They turned on their sirens to pull them over.

"One of the motorcycles flipped off our officers and they just took off," HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

When the riders approached downtown, they split up and went in different directions on I-10. The DPS unit followed one of them.

"We had a DPS trooper Hell Cat that could barely keep up or almost couldn't keep up with the guy on the motorcycle," Willkens said. "He lost him several times."

HPD and DPS helicopters overhead spotted the guy on a silver Suzuki Hayabusa stopping to get gas in Baytown before speeding off again in the other direction.

That driver finally stopped in a residential area in the 9200 block of Campell Road, hopped off the bike and got away by jumping over fences.

They brought K-9 units in to help look for him. Willkens said they believe they know the man's identity and they think he lives in that same Spring Branch neighborhood.

The other rider pulled over on I-10 near Bingle Road near Spring Valley and surrendered.