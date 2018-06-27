Wendy West calls her son, Brayden, a warrior. He is at Texas Children’s Hospital, recovering from his 76th surgery.

Brayden had brain surgery Tuesday.

“It’s heart-wrenching to see your child battle every day of your life, just to be able to live,” West, a Cleveland resident, tells KHOU.

Brayden, 16, is a surviving triplet. He was born premature, weighing a little more than a pound. He has cerebral palsy and is legally blind.

“He’s the most amazing inspiration that you’ll ever meet,” West adds, holding back tears.

As Brayden was undergoing brain surgery, a thief was breaking into the family’s pickup, parked at a nearby outside lot, owned by the Texas Medical Center.

“Everything inside it had been tossed,” West says.

She discovered the damage to her vehicle when she went to grab papers from her car last night.

West also had a note on the windshield from TMC police, who patrol the lot, letting her know that they saw that the vehicle had been broken into.

West says officers notified her that even with patrols, “smash-and-grabs” do happen. West says the thieves are doing the damage, knowing visitors are at their most vulnerable -- inside the hospital, with sick loved ones.

“I’m angry that I had to deal with such a situation and leave my son’s side when he was only a couple hours out of brain surgery, and desperately needed me there, and I had to stay with my truck and secure my truck,” adds West.

On Wednesday, her truck was parked at an inside lot, near a surveillance camera. West says fixing the broken window is an expense the family can’t afford right now, with mounting medical bills.

They have a Go Fund Me page for help, but West says, more importantly, she has a message for the criminals.

“I hope they catch them," she says. "I hope they realize how devastating it is to a family.”

West says they didn’t wind up stealing anything, but did leave a carton of cigarettes on her front seat. Police are looking into whether surveillance cameras from nearby buildings can help with the investigation.

Officers are warning people, who are parking their cars in these nearby lots – especially at night – to not leave anything valuable or visible.

© 2018 KHOU