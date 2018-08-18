HOUSTON - A mother is dead after she was stabbed in the back at her apartment in southwest Houston.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 10500 block of Spice Lane.

The Houston Police Department said when they arrived to the apartment paramedics were already conducting CPR on the mother. A few minutes later she was pronounced dead.

There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment, says police. A family member who was inside of the residence during the incident said he saw the mother get into a fight with someone in the living room but was unable to identify the person.

Police said there are two people of interest. There is no one in custody at this time.

