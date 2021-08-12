Katy mother, son were running multi-million dollar luxury car theft ring in Fort Bend County, sheriff says

Investigators say the suspects were selling the stolen cars worth up to $140,000 each through five different auto sales businesses they own.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A tip about a stolen car in a Fort Bend County subdivision led investigators to a multi-million dollar luxury vehicle theft ring, according to the Fort Bend County sheriff.

FBCSO deputies arrested a Katy mother and son who they say were stealing luxury cars and reselling them through at least six auto sales businesses.

Nga Thi Nguyen, 47, and Alex Van Le, 32, are each charged with felony theft of property.

Investigators say they found five luxury cars worth about $500,000 at the suspects' home on Brea Ridge Trail in Katy's Grayson Woods subdivision.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said detectives believe other stolen vehicles have already been sold but the multi-agency investigation is ongoing.

“They have made a major dent in a multi-million dollar vehicle theft ring that targeted our Fort Bend County citizens," Fagan said at a news conference.

Stolen vehicles recovered

These five vehicles were recovered at the suspects' home, FBCSO says.

2018 Audi R8 valued at $140,000

2021 Mercedes S580 valued at $130,000

2015 Mercedes S550 worth $95,000

2021 Lexus LS570 worth $98,000

2021 BMW X5 valued at $85,000

Where vehicles were sold

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has identified six company names where the vehicles were allegedly sold.

Auto Source of Houston

McKenna Motors LLC

A1-Imports

Freeman Auto Sales

PR One Sales LLC

McKenna of Houston LLC.