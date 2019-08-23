TOMBALL, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting in Tomball, where they say a mother shot a local high school student after a disturbance.

It happened Friday afternoon near the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said the victim is a juvenile and was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that a local high school student was followed by other juveniles and a disturbance broke out," Herman wrote on Facebook. "During the disturbance, a mother shot one of the juveniles involved in the disturbance."

The mother was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The student was in surgery as of Friday evening.

