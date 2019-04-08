HOUSTON — The mother of a missing woman whose body was found Friday in a Third Ward manhole

Trisha Valentine’s daughter Brittany Burfield, 37, went missing more than a year ago.

RELATED: Remains of missing woman Brittany Burfield found in Third Ward manhole, Quanell X says

“It’s what I had prayed for," Valentine said. "For 13 months and eight days. I was so excited to find her, but at the same time I was so sad because it was so final. It was the happiest and saddest day of my life.”

Houston activist Quanell X convinced Alex Haggerty, the man charged with killing Burfield, to lead police to her body.

“The [Quanell X] I saw yesterday was the kindest, most Godly man," Valentine said. "He looked at me with love in his eyes. He told me over and over and over, 'Please forgive me for not doing this sooner.'

"He said it’s hard. It takes a toll, it takes a toll dealing with these men. He said it just takes a toll on him. So I don’t fault him for not going sooner.”

WATCH | Grieving mother relieved after daughter's likely remains found

Valentine was there when the body was found.

“I never dreamed what the day would be like and I’d be standing a hundred feet from where my daughter's body was," Valentine said.

Houston police confirmed they found human remains in that location Friday afternoon that they believe belong to Burfield.

Investigators said they are waiting for DNA results to confirm the identity.

Quanell X and Equusearch founder Tim Miller said Burfield's personal items were also found with the remains.

Haggerty was charged with murder in connection to Burfield's death less than one month after her disappearance, but investigators never found her body.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM