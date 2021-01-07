HPD identifies suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 1-year-old son in shooting

Zacchaeus Rashad Gaston, 27, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is still on the run.

HOUSTON — Houston police said charges have been filed against the gunman who shot and killed a woman and injured her 1-year-old baby Thursday in a domestic violence incident in the Westchase area.

The wanted suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Zacchaeus Rashad Gaston. He has been charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report Thursday with the family of the victim, 24-year-old Layla Steele.

Gaston is accused of killing 24-year-old Layla Steele, who is his ex-girlfriend, while she was holding their son, Zeus. Steele was shot at least four times and died, police said.

Zeus was shot in the ankle and taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Police said Gaston was out on seven bonds and was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor when he shot Steele and their son. Steele also had a protective order against him, according to her family.

“We would say the only way we could get him away from her is if he’s in jail," Steele's sister Jazz said. “She was scared of him. She was in love with him, but she was scared of him. There’s no way that that should’ve slipped, where seven felony bonds, a person was out, and I feel like, my sister’s blood is on their hands.”

During a press conference Friday on the rise in violent crimes in the Houston area, Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke about this shooting and said there is no justification on why someone like Gaston should be free.

“It needs to stop," Turner said. "We should not count on ankle monitors to track violent criminals."

Gaston is still on the run and Houston police need the public to be on alert. They're asking anyone who may have spotted him or know of his whereabouts to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.