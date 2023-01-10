Mother killed Sunday had just retired after working for 20 years with Cy-Fair ISD

Deborah Ann Grantom, 65, and Courtney Grantom, 28, were the victims found dead in a home on Cypressbrook Drive.

HOUSTON — A man charged in the shooting death of his own mother and wife is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday morning.

Devin Grantom, 28, is scheduled to make his first court hearing appearance at 9 a.m. Grantom’s brother said his mother was just trying to help and sadly ended up dead.

Courtney Grantom, 28, and Deborah Ann Grantom, 65, were the victims found dead in a home on Cypressbrook Drive. Deborah Ann Grantom had just retired after working for Cy-Fair ISD for 20 years.

Devin Grantom is being held on $500,000 bond in jail. KHOU 11 News will have an update on if his bail remains the same following his court appearance.

What happened

The scene unfolded along Cypressbrook Drive north of West Road and near where Highway 6 meets Highway 290.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez first tweeted just before 11 a.m. that four people were dead, and later updated it, saying that two people were dead at the scene and two others were taken to an area hospital.

Gonzalez said they first got a call about a verbal argument believed to be between 28-year-old Courtney Grantom and her 28-year-old husband, Devin Grantom. Soon after, they got another call to the home. When deputies arrived, they found several people had been shot. Most of the shooting took place inside the home, though Gonzalez said there was evidence of some gunfire outside, as well.

Two people were dead at the scene. One was 65-year-old Deborah Ann Grantom, who is believed to be the homeowner as well as Devin's mother. The other was Courtney Grantom. Authorities said she possibly was one of the people who called for help.

Deborah's other son, James Grantom, said his mother was just trying to help.

"At first, she was trying to de-escalate the situation because she's just a nice, good-hearted person and didn't want my brother to go to jail," James said. "That caused her to put herself in danger. I should have stopped her, but I didn't think anything of it because nothing got physical before," James said.. I lost, basically, my entire family today."

Here's the update that Gonzalez provided at the scene:

James said his mother had just retired after working for Cy-Fair ISD for 20 years.

Gonzalez said Courtney lived at the home with Devin. He said three people came to the home to try to de-escalate the situation, including Courtney's father.

James said the shooting started when his brother tried to get them to leave the property.

Authorities said Devin Grantom was taken into custody after the shooting.

It's not clear who the two people at the hospital are. Gonzalez said they are both stable.

Investigators said there was also a 2-year-old child inside the home during the shooting that wasn't hurt.

According to Gonzalez, deputies had been called out to the home before.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.