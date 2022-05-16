Mother, father arrested, charged, accused of beating 2-year-old boy to death

Rebecca Lynn Hart has been charged with capital murder and Eddie Escamia is charged with endangerment of a child with bodily injury.

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — A mother and father are facing charges after authorities said they beat their son to death.

Rebecca Lynn Hart was arrested on Monday at about 3 p.m. She's charged with capital murder in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son, Daniel Escamia. Authorities said Hart is the biological mother of Daniel and was arrested without incident at the Wharton County Sheriff's Office.

Eddie Escamia, Daniel's father, was arrested and charged with endangerment of a child with bodily injury. He was also taken into custody at the sheriff's office without incident.

Authorities said the preliminary autopsy results provided by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office showed Daniel suffered "extensive injury and trauma to the head." Officials said those factors led to the boy's death.

Investigators said the child was physically abused for some time.

"I would like to take a moment to pay my respects to the innocent young child in this case, for he did not deserve this. Nor did Daniel have a voice to report the horrific abuse," Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.