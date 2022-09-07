Mother dies after being run over by her boyfriend near Santa Fe, sheriff says

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says the couple was fighting before the boyfriend got in his truck and ran her over.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead following an argument with her boyfriend, where Galveston County deputies believes she was run over.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the detached garage of a home on Avenue T near Santa Fe.

According to a witness who called 911 for help, the couple was arguing when suddenly the boyfriend got in his truck and ran her over.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Deputies say the woman was two children who live at the home, but it's unclear if the kids were home at the time of the fight.

Deputies detained the boyfriend and are awaiting a search warrant to continue their investigation.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office did not say what led up to the fight.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.