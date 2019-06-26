HOUSTON — A mother charged in the brutal death of her 10-week-old baby remains in jail Wednesday morning after appearing in court Tuesday night.

Katherine White is charged with injury to child by omission while Jason Robin, the child’s father, is charged with murder. Robin has not made his first appearance in front of a judge yet.

White will remain in jail until she can the $5,000 bond a judge handed her Tuesday night. If she does bond out, she cannot have any contact with any child under 17 years old, including her other two children.

It’s been nearly a year since 10-week-old Jazmine Robin’s funeral.

Her parents, White and Jason Robin are both charged in connection with her death.

The final autopsy results just got in and the findings are both heartbreaking and disturbing.

Court records show Jazmine was born prematurely and went home with her parents last summer. But she ended up back in the hospital about 10 days later with severe trauma.

The medical examiner found that the little girl suffered 96 bone fractures.

KHOU 11 News spoke with Jazmine’s great-grandmother who says she’s still trying to wrap her head around this.

“I won’t get to see her graduate, and it’s heart wrenching…it really is,” Virginia White said.

Jazmine’s great-grandmother said she wishes she could have done more.

"It breaks my heart,” White said. “This is a lot for my head to grasp.”

If convicted, both parents could face life in prison.

