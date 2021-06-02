Mother, boyfriend arrested after child dies from serious injuries at hospital

The mother and boyfriend claimed the child fell from her rocking horse, but an autopsy revealed the child’s injuries were not consistent with that story.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Charges have been filed against a mother and her boyfriend after her 1-year-old daughter died from injuries at the hospital Friday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Mercy Morales, 22, and Victor Almanza, 18, took the child to a Signature Care Emergency Center Thursday night and told the staff the child fell from her rocking horse and became lethargic.

Medical personnel determined that the child suffered multiple injuries, but the injuries were not consistent with Morales and Almanza's story of her falling off a rocking horse.

The child had to be taken to Texas Children's Hospital by Life Flight. She later died due to the severity of her injuries.

Homicide investigators were contacted about the child's death and talked to Morales and Almanza about the incident. Both stuck with their story of the child falling off a rocking horse, deputies said.

An autopsy revealed the severity of the child’s injuries were not consistent with falling off a rocking horse which led to Morales and Almanza being arrested and charged with injury to a child.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the death of the child, they are asked to contact 713-274-9100.

The parents of a 1-year old girl who died at a hospital have been arrested on suspicion of Injury to a Child. The child suffered multiple blunt force injuries. Mercy Morales (22) and her boyfriend Victor Almanza (18) are now in the county jail. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/CFTm1PGx9E — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 5, 2021