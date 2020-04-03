HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Twelve years after a baby boy was found by utility workers in Horry County, the child's mother has been arrested and charged in his death.

Jennifer Sahr, formerly Rickel, 32, of Pensacola, Florida, faces one charge of homicide by child abuse in connection with the 2008 death of the child who came to be known as 'Baby Boy Horry.'

The newborn child was found by utility workers on Dec. 4, 2008, in a wooded area off of Highway 544 outside of Conway.

He had been wrapped in a tote bag and placed inside of a box. An autopsy showed that, when the child was placed outside, it was a viable infant.

The latest development in the case came after scientific evidence provided Horry County police with a new lead in the investigation. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed that Sahr is the biological mother of the child.

Tuesday afternoon, Horry County police said on Faebook that Sahr was wanted in connection with the death.

Hours later, Horry County police announced that Sahr had been taken into custody by members of the US Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.