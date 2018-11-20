HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman has been charged with abandoning and endangering her daughter after she left the infant alone in a motel room for hours, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Charmaine Delquis Edmond, 25, was arrested Monday night after she returned to the motel nearly 4 hours after she left, HCSO says.

Deputies said she left her 6-month-old daughter in a room by herself at the Best Classic Inn on Rankin Circle Drive.

A member of the motel staff found the baby and called 911. The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands to be checked out.

The baby did not suffer any significant injuries and was placed in the custody of Children’s Protective Services.

When Edmond got back to the motel, she asked the motel management where her child was. Shortly after, she was interviewed by Child Abuse Investigators.

HCSO says Edmond's statement was confusing and the details she provided about what happened were "constantly changing while being interviewed."

She was taken into custody and is being held on a $1,000 bond. She has a court appearance scheduled for November 26.

