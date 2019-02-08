HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother was arrested Thursday after deputies said she was driving while intoxicated with her 3-year-old in the car.

Courtney Woods, 20 got into a wreck in the 6700 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway. When deputies arrived on scene, they said she showed several signs of intoxication.

They also found her child in the car.

Deputies gave Woods a field sobriety test and learned she was indeed intoxicated.

She was arrested and taken to Harris County Jail. Her bond was set at $1,000.

The child was released to family members who showed up at the accident scene.

