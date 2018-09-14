SPRING, Texas - A woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly left her toddler in a hot car while on a job interview at Kohl’s.

The alleged incident happened just after 3 p.m. Aug. 23 outside of the Kohl’s store at 20614 North Freeway in Spring. A concerned citizen flagged down deputies in the area after reportedly hearing someone beating on the windows from inside a Volkswagen sedan. Deputies say the citizen was afraid someone was being assaulted.

Deputies discovered a 3-year-old girl alone in the backseat of the car. They say the toddler was sweating, and the car was not running.

Deputies took the child inside the Kohl’s where she was given water and EMS was dispatched. Employees made an announcement about the child over the PA system, but deputies say no one responded. They eventually found 29-year-old Kimberly Kyles in a back office during her job interview.

When asked about the toddler being left in the car, Kyles told deputies she left her with a friend and did not know where she was. Deputies asked Kyles about her car being turned off, and she told them she “did not want to burn up all her gas.”

On a follow-up visit the next day at Kyles’ home, deputies found the victim and her father, who they say was unaware of the incident. The child’s father said Kyles did not have a friend with her the previous day. When deputies asked the toddler if anyone was with her during the incident, she responded, “No.”

Kyles is charged with abandoning a child.

© 2018 KHOU