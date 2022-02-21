HPD: One person shot during robbery at NW Houston motel

Houston police said the suspect robbed and shot the victim in the motel's parking lot before getting away.

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the head Monday afternoon during a robbery at a motel in northwest Houston, police said.

Details are limited, but it happened at the Red Roof Inn located on Highway 290 near W 43rd.

Houston police said a suspect robbed and shot someone in the parking lot of the motel before driving off.

The victim was reportedly shot in the head and was not immediately transported to an area hospital, according to police. The victim's condition is unknown.

Police said they were searching the area for the suspect vehicle.