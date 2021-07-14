1 shot, 1 detained after shooting at motel near Katy

The shooting happened as the two men exchanged words during an altercation, deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday at a motel east of Katy.

It was reported at about 10:30 p.m. at the Motel 6 in the 22100 block of the Katy Freeway.

Deputies said they responded to a third floor room where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital for surgery and is expected to survive.

Deputies said they located a man matching the suspect description nearby, and he was detained.

Currently, no names or charges have been announced.

Deputies said the motive for the shooting is under investigation, although they noted that it could be drug related.

The shooting happened as the two men exchanged words during an altercation, deputies said.