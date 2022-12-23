Mosque vandalized in SE Houston, video shows

HOUSTON — A southeast Houston Mosque appeared to have been vandalized earlier this week.
The Islamic Education Center at 730 FM 1959 Road was smeared and splattered with red paint. Video taken by a KHOU 11 News photographer showed the words “women,” “free Iran,” and “stop executions” with red handprints, and several words that appeared to be written in Arabic.
The markings were on the building, a dumpster outside the center, on the street, and a wall surrounding the center.
KHOU 11 reporter Janelle Bludau is working to find out if the damage was only to the outside of the building and where police are in their investigation.
