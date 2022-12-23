Mosque vandalized in SE Houston, video shows

Red and yellow markings were on the building, a dumpster outside the center, on the street and a wall surrounding the center.

HOUSTON — A southeast Houston Mosque appeared to have been vandalized earlier this week.

The Islamic Education Center at 730 FM 1959 Road was smeared and splattered with red paint. Video taken by a KHOU 11 News photographer showed the words “women,” “free Iran,” and “stop executions” with red handprints, and several words that appeared to be written in Arabic.

