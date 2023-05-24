Family members prepare to bury young father gunned down during PlayStation sale

Moses Gama was 21 when he was shot and killed during a meetup to buy a PlayStation last weekend in west Houston. His two children will grow up without their father.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — On Thursday, a family will say goodbye to a young father as his killer remains on the run.

Moses Gama was only 21 when he was shot and killed during a meetup to buy a PlayStation last weekend.

As the search for the shooter continues, Gama's widow, who is six months pregnant, said her heart is broken.

She said she didn't get a good look at the killer because he was in the car with their son. She said their son turned 2 the same day Moses was killed.

"She looked back in the rear-view mirror and she saw him lying on the ground, and that's when she got out of the vehicle and she walked up to him," nephew Marc Carrillo said.

It was about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when Houston police said they got to a gated apartment complex on North Post Oak Lane. Moses was found. He had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital but didn't survive.

Moses' nieces and nephews are still trying to pick up the pieces left behind in the wake of his death.

"It hurts," niece Sydney Carrillo said.

The family is still in a lot of pain.

"I'm just trying to piece together everything that happened," Marc said. "Moses was always the funny person in the family. If you were in his vicinity, you were laughing."

His family said he was meeting up with someone to buy a PlayStation when he was robbed. They said he believed he was safe because of where the deal was happening.

"He felt that he was comfortable ... he thought he'd be safe," Marc said.

He wasn't. And now, his two children will grow up without their father.

His family wants justice. They're pleading for the public to help.

"If anyone does know anything, I wish they would speak up about it because it would just bring justice to my uncle," Sydney said.

Houston police said they didn't have any additional information to provide about the investigation. They just asked anyone with information to come forward and call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).