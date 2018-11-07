HOUSTON — Hundreds of marijuana plants were seized in what authorities are calling an extensive grow operation in Harris and Fort Bend County last week.

Deputies from Harris County Constable Precinct 5’s Narcotics and Major Offenders units worked with investigators out of Fort Bend County an Homeland Security Investigations.

After several weeks of surveillance, multiple searches were carried out on July 5 in the 7800 block of Candle Lane, the 1700 block of Pine Village, the 7700 block of Bellerive and the 10800 block of Chimney Rock.

In all, 891 marijuana plants were seized with an estimated weight of 150 pounds. Additional bags of harvested marijuana were also confiscated.

Three unidentified suspects are now each charged with felony possession of marijuana. Federal charges are pending.

