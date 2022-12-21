Man charged with murder in death of popular Montrose bartender after turning himself in, police say

Brandon Rashad McKinney was charged Wednesday with murder in the shooting death of Tiffany Rodriguez.

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested and charged a man with murder in the Sunday night shooting death of a popular Montrose bartender.

The man, who the Houston Police Department identified as Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, turned himself in for questioning on Wednesday as the investigation into Tiffany Rodriguez's death continued. We learned a few hours later that McKinney was charged with murder.

“Someone very selfishly took her life,” said Ian Ramirez, the owner of the bar at which Rodriguez worked. “Tiffany was a very big heart sort of person. She lit up the room. She had a great smile, incredible heart at the bar and a lot of people came here to see her.”

ARRESTED: Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman at 2327 Grant Street on Sunday (Dec. 18).



McKinney turned himself in today at police headquarters.



Community activist Quanell X accompanied McKinney to HPD headquarters. McKinney did not answer any questions before entering police headquarters.

“It’s absolutely a tragedy and our prayers go out to the victim’s family, and this is just awful all the way around,” Quanell X said earlier in the day, before charges were filed.

Investigators said McKinney may have been in a relationship with Rodriguez.

“I hate to see young people losing their lives like this in this city over and over again,” Quanell X said.

If you're in a situation involving domestic abuse, you can find help with the Houston Area Women's Center at 1-800-547-1649 or with Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse at 1-800-799-7233.