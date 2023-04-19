Montgomery County man gets life sentence after sexually abusing child inside 'man cave'

The abuse didn’t stop until the child saw information about reporting abuse at her school and decided to say something, investigators said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Montgomery County man will be serving the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The victim was a pre-teen at the time of the abuse. She lived with her family on the same land as Chancese Brown, 42, in the rural Cut and Shoot area.

"And he had kind of a trailer on his property, he called it the 'man cave,'” said Shanna Redwine, the special victim's division chief for the Montgomery County DA's Office. "He took this child into the man cave where he could be secluded with the child. He groomed her over a period of time and repeatedly sexually abused her out in the man cave.”

The abuse didn’t stop until the child saw information about reporting abuse at her school and decided to say something, investigators said.

"The child saw a poster in their school and she very bravely came forward and talked about what was happening to her,” said Redwine.

She told school personnel and investigators she wanted to protect other kids.

“I mean, as soon as they become verbal, that’s when we should be having these conversations,” said Julissa Alvarado with the Children's Assessment Center in Houston.

The CAC said it doesn't know the particulars of this Montgomery County case, but it considers it another reminder to all of us about learning the signs and symptoms of abuse.

"There are so many different ways that we try to combat this issue," said Alvarado. "But the real way that we find most effective is through education.”

April happens to be both National Child Abuse Prevention & Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The victim in the Montgomery County case is now an older teen who's doing well.

Jason Miles on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram