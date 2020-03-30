MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office reported an increase in the number of domestic violence cases filed in March 2020 compared to March 2019.

The DA's office said the approximately 35 percent increase could be caused by individuals having to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As social distancing guidelines continue to further isolate victims from resources available to them, those victims are at an increased risk for abuse," said the DA's office.

The DA's office said they will aggressively pursue all disaster enhancements allowed by law for offenders who commit domestic violence offenses during this pandemic.

"Adding disaster enhancements increases the minimum range of punishment on certain assaultive offenses, either by increasing the minimum days in jail or by increasing the charge itself to a higher-level offense. These enhancements will be utilized when appropriate," the DA's office said.

In addition, a specialized domestic violence prosecutor remains on call to provide advice and resources to law enforcement investigating domestic violence cases and to personally respond to cases with a high lethality risk.

Domestic violence organizations, both in Montgomery County and nationwide, remain open and victims of abuse can call the Montgomery County Women’s Center 24 hour hotline at 936-441-7273. You can also visit their website for more information.

OTHER RESOURCES:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-72323, thehotline/org

National Dating Violence Hotline: 866-331-9474

LoveisRespect.org or Text hotline: Text LOVEIS to 22522 · Texas Council on Family Violence: https://tcfv.org/survivor-resources/

