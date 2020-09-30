Neighbor accused of sexually assaulting 4- and 6-year-old girls in Montgomery County

Investigators say Dalton Campbell tried to lure several neighborhood children to his house by giving them gifts.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Montgomery County man is charged in a disturbing child sex assault case and investigators are worried there may be more victims.

Dalton Campbell, 71, is charged with aggravated sexual assault in a case involving 4 and 6-year-old girls who lived nearby.

Investigators say Dalton Campbell tried to lure several neighborhood children to his house by giving them gifts.

He also sought out jobs throughout his life that put him into close contact with children, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in close contact with Dalton, or who have allowed their children to be in close contact with him, to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 in reference to Case# 20A156159.

Dalton is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $140,000 bond.