Montgomery County man accused of shaking 3-month-old baby sentenced to 50 years in prison

The child was found unresponsive but was saved by first responders and doctors at Memorial Hermann hospital.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A local man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after injuring a 3-month-old boy, the Montgomery County District’s Attorney’s Office said.

Codey Barnes, 24, pled guilty to injury to a child.

Prosecutors said Barnes called 911 on June 3, 2019 and told officers the child choked on baby formula.

When help arrived, the child was found unresponsive, but first responders were able to resuscitate the victim. The child was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands but then airlifted to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital for a higher level of care.

Doctors discovered the child suffered brain bleeds and retinal hemorrhages, suggesting the child had been violently shaken. The attorney’s office said Barnes eventually confessed to shaking the child during the investigation.

The first responders on scene and the medical team at Memorial Hermann hospital are the reason this child survived,” Prosecutor Brittany Hansford said. “The 50-year sentence in this case is the justice that this child deserves.”

The victim survived, but prosecutors said he will need medical care and follow-ups for the foreseeable future to address developmental delays caused by the abuse.