MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man who Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested earlier this month following a five-hour standoff is now facing more charges after explosives were found inside of his home, the fire marshal's office said Saturday.

Daniel J. Subach is charged with possesson of components of an explosive device, which is a third-degree felony.

He'd already been charged with aggravated assault earlier this month for allegedly threatening his family with a gun in the five-hour standoff.

A clean-up crew was working Friday at his home on Bellingrath Park, just south of Conroe, when they found what they believed to be dangerous chemicals.

The county's bomb squad confirmed there were dangerous chemicals and requested additional help from the Conroe and Woodlands fire departments Hazmat teams.

Investigators called it a "bomb-making lab." They said there were explosives precursors and material on the manufacturer, along with Improvised Explosive Devices, or IEDs.

Subach was later found at a hotel and taken into custody. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail at about 3 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Meanwhile, Hazmat teams and explosive disposal technicians removed the dangerous chemicals from the home.

