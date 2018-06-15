MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A man involved in multiple retail thefts along the Rayford Roard corridor is on the loose.

The Montgomery County Constable's Office Pct. 3 is asking for the community's help identifying the man who they say has stolen from an eyeglasses business at least twice over the past couple of weeks.

Authorities say this man was seen entering two different Today's Vision stores in Spring, where several custom glasses were taken.

Anybody with information on these thefts should contact Deputy Wolf at (281) 364-4211.

