Child sex assault suspect targeted women with children on dating apps, MCSO says

Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez, who went by "Harley" on his profile, is in custody on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Willis man charged with sexually assaulting a child has been arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez remains in custody on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to MCSO.

COMING UP: MCSO has scheduled a 12:30 news conference about this case. We'll stream it on KHOU.com and our mobile app.

Investigators say Jimenez, who went by "Harley," on dating apps, targeted women with children and asked to spend time with them and their kids.

They say he assaulted at least one of those children.

Investigators are concerned there could be other alleged victims.

They want to hear from anyone who may have met Jimenez or allowed him to have contact with their children.

They are urging those women to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800. The case number is 22A067965.