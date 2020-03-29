HOUSTON — Pct. 4 Deputy Constables from Montgomery County were involved in a lengthy pursuit into Houston overnight.

Around 10 p.m. deputies were chasing a driver along the Eastex Freeway heading southbound through Humble and into Houston.

The chase suspect eventually wrecked at Mooney Road, just west of the highway. He was then taken into custody.

Deputies did not provide any additional details. It’s not known why the man was wanted.

