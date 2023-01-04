Suspect in custody after leading deputies on high-speed chase in Montgomery County, authorities say

Deputies said the suspect was weaving through heavy traffic, forcing other drivers to take elusive actions in order to avoid being hit.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man was taken into custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through parts of Montgomery and Harris counties on Wednesday night, according to Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable deputies.

According to authorities, the chase started near Roman Forest and Highway 59 when the suspect was driving recklessly and speeding. When Montgomery County deputies tried to pull him over, he started the chase, which reached speeds of more than 130 mph in the southbound lanes of 59.

The suspect stopped at a gas station at 59 and Rankin Road in Harris County, deputies said. When authorities approached the vehicle, they said the suspect took off again and led authorities on another chase.

During this chase, authorities said, a Montgomery County deputy fired shots at the suspect's tires in an attempt to disable the vehicle. When the suspect turned his vehicle at the deputy's vehicle, the deputy fired several more shots at the suspect.

The chase came to an end at Exit 144A, and according to authorities, the suspect started cutting himself and fighting with deputies.

The suspect was taken into custody and deputies said they provided life-saving measures due to the self-inflicted wounds. The suspect is expected to survive.