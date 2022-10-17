Mother accused of killing her daughter in Tomball identified, charged with capital murder

Melissa Towne, 37, brought her unresponsive daughter to the hospital wrapped in plastic and mesh bags, according to records. She then admitted to killing her.

TOMBALL, Texas — A Tomball woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter has been charged with capital murder, according to documents.

Melissa Towne, 37, was charged after she confessed to the murder during questioning on Sunday. She's expected in probable cause court Monday morning to face a judge.

According to investigators, Towne drove her daughter to a Tomball emergency room and asked hospital staff for a wheelchair for her child, telling the staff her daughter's body was hurting.

An ER nurse walked out to the Towne's Jeep and discovered the little girl wrapped in plastic and bags. Investigators said she had a visible cut to her neck and was pronounced dead. Officials didn't say what kind of weapon was used.

Investigators said Towne admitted to Tomball police that she killed her daughter at Spring Creek Park before driving her to the hospital, but authorities said they weren't able to find any signs of a crime scene there.

"Unfortunately, I've been in homicide for 28 years and this is something we don't run across often," HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall said. "But when we do, we make extra point to get all the details."

HCSO's Homicide Unit said they don't know much about Towne's history, but that she is currently charged with capital murder.

They also said they have the name of the girl's father and are reaching out to him and other possible family members for more information.