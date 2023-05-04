Mother, daughter dead in suspected murder-suicide at west Harris County home, officials say

It appears as if a mother shot and killed her daughter before turning the gun on herself, according to investigators.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother and her teenage daughter were found dead Wednesday in what investigators said appeared to be a murder-suicide.

The discovery was made Wednesday around noon at a home on Sage Manor Drive near Barker Cypress Road, which is in west Harris County.

According to HCSO investigators, family members went to the house after not hearing from the 46-year-old woman or her 15-year-old daughter since last weekend. When they went into the house, they found them both dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Authorities said it appears that the mother shot her daughter and then killed herself.

Authorities said they're not sure how long they had been dead, but early indications were that they were likely shot on Saturday or Sunday.

Investigators interviewed family members to get a better idea of the relationship between the mother and her daughter.

