The mother charged with abandoning her two young children will stay behind bars for now.

Kerri Green faced a judge Wednesday who set her bond at $20,000 for each of the two charges.

Green says she does not have the money for bond.

During her appearance, the judge said Green is unemployed but studying to be a nurse at HCC. She was arrested this week after her 9-month-old and 2-year-old were found alone in the apartment from which she was being evicted.

