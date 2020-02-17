METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies have now arrested the mother of a 12-year-old taken from Ochsner Hospital's emergency room at gunpoint on Friday by the girl's grandmother, Evelyn Miller, 66.

The mother, Pamela Miller, is now facing a charge of being an accessory after the fact to simple kidnapping.

A JPSO spokesman said through their investigation, they were able to determine that Pamela Miller may have assisted her mother in fleeing the area and avoiding police.

Earlier Pamela Miller told WWL-TV her mother is not a bad person.

"Her thought was to protect the child by any means necessary," Miller said. "She's never been a threat to my children. I trust her."

The child, Adreana Miller, was found Saturday as her grandmother was arrested in Bogalusa by Washington Parish Sheriff deputies.

RELATED: Police find 12-year-old, arrest grandmother for abducting her from Ochsner Hospital at gunpoint

Evelyn Miller was arrested on charges related to the kidnapping and will be extradited to Jefferson Parish.

"I didn't know she was going to use a gun to try and get her out or anything," Pamela Miller said. "But, I guess she felt that was the last option because they weren't letting her leave with her. They had security there and they weren't letting her leave."

WWL-TV spoke with Miller at her home in Metairie.

She said her mother brought the 12-year-old to Ochsner's ER on the recommendation of the child's neurologist.

"She's just being sad lately and just has a couple of depression problems and that's the reason we brought her in," Miller said.

Miller said hospital staff wanted to send her daughter to a mental health facility for observation.

Her daughter has autism and a severe seizure disorder.

She feared being separated from her family could be detrimental to her child's health.

"Anytime we're away from her she has a seizure, stressed induced seizures," Miller said.

Evelyn Miller is now facing some pretty serious charges including aggravated assault with a firearm and simple kidnapping.

Pamela Miller said the state placed both her daughter and 14 year old son in protective custody.

"I want to know if she's doing okay," Miller said. "Do they just have her isolated in a room somewhere? Is there somebody with her?"

By law -- a doctor, psychologist or mental health nurse practitioner can issue what's called a physician emergency certificate if they believe a patient is a danger to herself -- or a danger to others .

A patient can be involuntarily detained at the treatment center for 72 hours.

Ochsner Health released this statement:

"As medical professionals, caring for our communities is our sole focus. In compliance with federal patient privacy regulations and out of respect for patients and their families, Ochsner Health is unable to make any comments regarding the care of any of our patients. Additionally, we are unable to comment further as we are working with the proper authorities during this investigation and giving them our complete cooperation."

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.