The mother of a child whose body was found hidden in a closet has been arrested in connection with the girl’s death.

Houston police say relatives arrived around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the apartment in the 7800 block of Grow Lane and smelled a strong odor. Police said the woman claimed her daughter died after ingesting chemicals around Aug. 27.

We are waiting to learn her name and the exact charges.

The girl’s cause of death has not been determined.

"It's very troubling, no matter how the child died, whether it's accidental or intentional death...for a body to be in the closet for several days, that's unthinkable," said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston Police Department.

Police are also looking for a man they said may have been living in the apartment.

