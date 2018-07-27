HOUSTON – A mother is accused of abandoning her child a Metro light rail station in Houston, court documents show.

Anden Johnson, 25, is charged with abandoning a child without the intent to return.

The child was found at the rail station on Tuesday. Court documents show the child was too young to speak.

Johnson is charged with a crime because she did not leave the child at a designated emergency infant care provider as required by state law.

She was arrested the same day as the crime and was given $5,000 bail.

© 2018 KHOU