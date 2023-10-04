Shooting suspect barricaded in Sugar Land home, police say

According to police, the gunman they believe fired shots outside of a MOD Pizza on Sunday is barricaded in the home.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A shooting outside of a MOD Pizza has evolved into an hourslong standoff, according to Sugar Land police.

Police said it started shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday when two men were seen arguing in the parking lot of the pizza parlor along the Southwest Freeway near the Grand Parkway.

During the argument, one man shot the other in the leg. Police then began investigating a home on Canyon Crest near the Grand Parkway when police said they found the vehicle of the suspected shooter.

Sugar Land SWAT has been trying to get ahold of the shooter and potential family members that could still be inside the home. A man and woman were seen leaving the house during the standoff. Police said it was a child and the child's grandmother.

Meanwhile, the man who was shot during the argument is expected to survive.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.