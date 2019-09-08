HOUSTON — Jurors in the second murder trial of David Temple took only eight hours to convict him of killing his pregnant wife. But they weren't able to agree on his punishment.

The jurors sent out a note Friday morning that said: "Judge, two jurors won't cooperate. What should we do?"

Judge Kelli Johnson brought the jurors into the courtroom to read an Allen charge, which is used to try and break a deadlock. She told jurors if they can't agree on a verdict, Temple's conviction would hold, but a new trial would be necessary to sentence him.

Not long after that, the jurors sent out a note that they couldn't reach a verdict.

RELATED: David Temple found guilty in second murder trial

Temple's sentence could range from probation to life in prison.

This is the second time the high school football coach has been tried for the shooting death of his pregnant wife, a teacher.

Belinda Temple was eight months pregnant when she was shot and killed in the couple's Katy home in 1999. She died from a shotgun blast to the back of the head.

Prosecutors said Temple wanted his wife dead because he was having an affair. He married the mistress, Heather Scott, less than two years after his wife's murder. She filed for divorce after Temple's second murder trial began on July 8.

Temple was originally convicted of murder in 2007 and served nine years in prison before a judge tossed out his conviction. The judge said prosecutor Kelly Siegler withheld favorable evidence from the defense.

Brian Lucas, Belinda's brother, spoke to the media after the verdict.

"The evidence was still there. It never changed. David was guilty from day one. The phone call I got that night, 10 minutes to 9 on Monday night, January 11, I said he was guilty then," Lucas said. "Twenty-and-a-half years later, David Temple is still guilty."

Temple was a football coach at Alief Hastings High School and Belinda was a teacher at Katy High School.

The couple had a son who was 3 years old when his mom was murdered. Defense attorneys say the son believes his dad is innocent.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

3 children drown off of Sylvan Beach in La Porte

Austin police looking for 3-week-old baby

Diapers are tax-free this weekend in Texas - here's a list of other surprising tax-free items