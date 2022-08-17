HPD releases bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting in Missouri City area

Police said the suspect was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday released bodycam video showing the events leading up to officers from multiple agencies shooting a suspect who allegedly shot a Missouri City police officer.

The incident started when officer Crystal Sepulveda, 29, and other officers with the Missouri City Police Department on July 23 around 2:37 a.m. spotted a car that had been stolen. Police said a chase started when Sepulveda and the other officers attempted to pull over the suspect, who has since been identified as Jeffrey Bundrent Jr.

The car eventually came to a stop and police said Bundrent ran to the backyard of a nearby house on Corsair Road near the Sam Houston Tollway. When Sepulveda attempted to find him, police said the man opened fire and shot her three times.

Multiple agencies, including the Houston Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene and once again found Bundrent in a house's backyard, police said.

In the bodycam video released by HPD, multiple officers can be seen approaching the backyard with a K-9 unit. As officers are seen entering the backyard, gunfire is heard and officers are shown shooting at Bundrent several times until another officer is heard shouting, "Cease fire!"

Police said Bundrent was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Before officers entered the backyard, one of them can be heard asking to take the lead, saying he was Sepulveda's partner.

Sepulveda, who was shot in the face, left calf and left toe was taken to a hospital for treatment. The bullet that hit her in the face shattered her cheek and exited through her ear.

Despite her injuries, officials said Sepulveda is staying in good spirits.

Per department policy, HPD releases the bodycam video in all officer-involved shootings within 30 days of the incident. The video is graphic and shows officers fatally shooting a suspect. You can find the full video release on HPD's YouTube page.