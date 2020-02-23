MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Police are responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in Missouri City.

The incident happened Saturday night in the 1100 block of Mesa Verde.

Neighbors said they heard rapid gunfire around 7 p.m. Saturday at a home on the street.

The medical examiner's office and Missouri City police chief are on scene.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

