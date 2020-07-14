Murder mystery: Missouri City police need help identifying teen found near jogging trail

The victim is believed to be between 12 to 18 years old, Hispanic or Native American with long dark hair.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — It’s been nearly six months since the partial remains of a young female were found near a jogging trail in Missouri City.

Several broken pieces of her skull were discovered near the 2400 block of Texas Parkway on January 29.

Now, Missouri City detectives are asking for help identifying the murder victim.

They’ve released a forensic sketch created with help from Sam Houston State University anthropologists and HPD artist Lois Gibson.

The victim is believed to be between 12 to 18 years old, Hispanic or Native American with long dark hair.

If anyone has information, please contact the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.