Man charged in case of missing woman last seen leaving work in Hempstead

Aldo Ramirez, 48, is charged with tampering with a human corpse in Dulce Martinez's disappearance.

Example video title will go here for this video

HEMPSTEAD, Texas — A man has been charged with tampering with a human corpse in the disappearance of a woman last seen leaving work in Hempstead.

Aldo Ramirez, 48, was arrested the day after Dulce Martinez, 38, was reported missing. On Monday, Ramirez had his bond raised to $30,000 by a judge.

Martinez was last seen on Oct. 1 leaving her workplace on FM 1488 in Hempstead while still in her uniform, according to Prairie View police.

It was revealed in court that Ramirez was seen moving a heavy object from his apartment wrapped in a rug and secured with duct tape. Police said Ramirez put the rug in a car that belonged to Martinez. When the car was found, there was blood inside of it but no rug.

Documents also said the two had a tumultuous relationship for over a year and weren't exclusive. Martinez's family is concerned that Ramirez, who they said is from Mexico, might be in the United States illegally and could flee the country.

At this time, Martinez's body still hasn't been found. Her family has partnered with the civil rights organization FIEL Houston to demand justice for her.